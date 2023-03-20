    বাংলা

    EU imposes further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations

    In total, EU sanctions now apply to 204 individuals and 34 entities in Iran in response to human rights violations

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 03:58 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 03:58 PM

    The European Union on Monday imposed a new package of sanctions against Iran, its sixth, in response to human rights violations, adding eight individuals and one entity to its list.

    "In particular, the Council is sanctioning members of the judiciary responsible for handing down death sentences in unfair trials, and for the torturing of convicts," the EU said in a statement.

    In total, EU sanctions now apply to 204 individuals and 34 entities in Iran.

    "We want to make clear that nobody is above the law, which is why we will impose a sixth package of sanctions here in Brussels," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had told reporters earlier in the day.

    Britain for its part said it had sanctioned senior officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including those who it said were responsible for managing the group's financial investments.

    RELATED STORIES
    High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to members of the media as he attends a European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium Jan 23, 2023.
    EU says it cannot brand Iran's Guards as terror group before court ruling
    EU foreign ministers are set to add 37 names to the bloc's list of people and entities subject to sanctions over human rights violations in Iran
    Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks to members of the media as he attends a European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium January 23, 2023.
    Break needed in talks with Turkey over NATO bid: Finland
    Turkey's president said on Monday that Sweden should not expect his country's support after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend
    Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2023.
    Iran proposes locations to Saudi Arabia for ministerial talks
    Iranian foreign minister said his country had agreed to such a meeting, although he did not list the three locations or say when such a meeting might take place
    China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia Feb 22, 2023.
    Saudi, Iran ties restoration a victory for dialogue: Wang Yi
    The landmark deal is a diplomatic win for China in a region where geopolitics has been dominated by the United States

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain