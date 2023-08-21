Hilary makes landfall over Baja California peninsula, set to pummel US Southwest

Tropical storm Hilary made landfall over the Baja California peninsula on Sunday, pelting the region with intense rain and heading toward the US Southwest, where forecasters warned of life-threatening and "catastrophic" flooding.

One person died in Mexico amid reports of flash flooding in the peninsula, where some roads were swept away and images on social media showed raging torrents gushing down city streets that have been turned into rivers.

In the United States, the storm has already wreaked havoc on flights and sporting events before it even arrived, while officials warned residents to remain indoors and keep emergency supplies handy.

Though Hilary had been weakening over the last 48 hours as it neared land, it is still set to be the wettest storm ever to hit the US Southwest, according to Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS).