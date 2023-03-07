    বাংলা

    They wined, dined and fled - but law finally catches up with Spain wine thieves

    A court in the city of Careres said it sentenced a woman and her Romanian-Dutch accomplice to four-and-a-half years after it found them guilty of robbery

    Reuters
    Published : 6 March 2023, 06:50 PM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 06:50 PM

    A former Mexican beauty queen and her partner enjoyed a 14-course dinner at Atrio's Michelin-starred restaurant and hotel in western Spain followed by a guided tour of its wine cellar.

    But when they left the hotel before dawn the next morning, they had spirited away 45 bottles of some of the finest wines available to humanity, worth a total of about $1.7 million.

    The law eventually caught up with them, however.

    A court in the city of Careres said on Monday the woman had been sentenced to four years in prison and her Romanian-Dutch accomplice to four-and-a-half years after it found them guilty of aggravated robbery.

    They were also ordered to pay damages to insurers worth over 750,000 euros ($799,000), the court said in a statement. It gave their names only as Tatiana and Estanislao.

    According to the court, the 29-year-old Mexican checked in to the hotel in October 2021 using a fake Swiss passport and carrying only a backpack. A hotel employee who lifted the bag noticed it weighed very little.

    The woman, who according to El Pais newspaper had competed in a beauty pageant in her homeland, was later joined by her 47-year-old male accomplice.

    They had a 14-course dinner at the hotel's restaurant and were then taken on tour of the wine cellar.

    Shortly after 2 a.m., she ordered a salad to her room, distracting the sole night staff member and allowing her accomplice to swipe an electronic key from reception.

    After he failed to gain access to the cellar as he had taken the wrong key, the woman tried another diversion by asking for a dessert.

    The man managed to retrieve a master key and sneak into the cellar, where he stuffed 45 bottles - including a unique 19th-century vintage worth 350,000 euros - into the backpack and two bags with towels to prevent the glass from clinking.

    The couple left the hotel before dawn and quickly fled Spain, but after a nine-month hunt across Europe, they were detained by border guards while crossing from Montenegro into Croatia.

    RELATED STORIES
    Heat haze can be seen in a paddock on May McKeown's 6000 acre (2400 hectare) property of 'Long View' near the town of Come-by-Chance, located over 700 km north-west of Sydney in Australia, Mar 17, 2017.
    Sydney swelters through autumn heatwave
    Firefighters are working to contain nearly 40 bushfires across New South Wales, the home state of one-third of Australians
    Jordan's king Abdullah II meets with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in Amman, Jordan March 5, 2023.
    US defence secretary aims to reassure Mideast allies
    The Pentagon chief is expected to press Israeli leaders to reduce tensions in the West Bank and work to strength ties in talks with Egyptian leaders
    A riot police officer walks next to flames as clashes take place during a demonstration following the collision of two trains, near the city of Larissa, in Athens, Greece, March 5, 2023. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
    Thousands protest in Athens after train crash
    At least 57 people were killed and dozens were injured when a passenger train with more than 350 people on board collided with a freight train
    A combine deposits harvested wheat in a tractor trolley at a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Mar 16, 2022.
    Biotech corn and soy widely used, consumers still wary of GM wheat
    Recent disruptions to global wheat supplies have brought a new degree of urgency to the debate over biotech wheat

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher