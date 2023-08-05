Despite heatwave warnings, South Korea presses on with world scout jamboree

South Korea decided on Saturday to press on with hosting the World Scout Jamboree, despite warnings about the dangers posed by the extreme heat the country is enduring, and the US and British contingents pulling out a week early.

Tens of thousands of scouts, aged between 14-18 years, had flocked to Saemangeum, near the town of Buan on South Korea's west coast, where temperatures have hit 33 Celsius (91.4F).

Hundreds of participants have already fallen ill due to the searing temperatures, prompting complaints from parents over the safety of their children.

The government promised more water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and medics in an attempt to save the event, which opened on Aug.1 and was set to run till Aug12.

But the organisers suffered a fresh blow on Saturday when the US and Singapore decided to follow British scouts lead by moving elsewhere.