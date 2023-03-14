Turkey, which facilitated the deal alongside the UN, said in a defence ministry statement that Moscow had agreed to back a 60-day extension to the deal but that talks continued.

A UN spokesperson said "informal dialogue" between the organisation and parties to the deal continued, though in-person talks with Russia had ended in Geneva.

Ukraine said it will stick to the terms of the previously agreed deal based on a 120-day duration that can be renewed.

"We will follow the agreement strictly," a senior Ukrainian government official told Reuters. The official declined to be identified.

The Kremlin later repeated previous Russian criticism of the deal that it does not address obstacles to its own food and fertiliser exports, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the deal could not "stand on one leg".

Russia has said that, although the West has not explicitly targeted its agricultural exports, sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created barriers.

As grain markets have anticipated an extension of the Black Sea agreement after the current term expires on Mar 18, US and European wheat futures Wv1, BL2c1 have fallen to their lowest in over a year in recent days, with future market direction hanging on news of any deal, traders said.

"Investment funds think that if there is no halt to the corridor, then supply remains healthy. But they're very short in wheat and if there's a problem, they may have to rush to cover positions," a European trader said on condition of anonymity.