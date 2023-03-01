    বাংলা

    Russia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says

    Questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security and 'the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges' would also receive due focus

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2023, 09:34 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 09:34 AM

    The Russia-Ukraine conflict will form an important part of discussions at a G20 foreign ministers meeting, but host India is confident that economic challenges created by the war will get equal attention, India's foreign secretary said on Wednesday.

    "Yes, given the nature and the developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it will be an important point of discussion," Vinay Kwatra, India's top diplomat, told reporters on Wednesday, as foreign ministers arrived in New Delhi for the meeting.

    "Questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security, the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges that we face", among others, would also receive "due focus", Kwatra said.

    The meeting will be attended by 40 delegations including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

    After a welcome dinner later on Wednesday, discussions will be held on Thursday.

    G20 includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations.

    The meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru which was overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine.

    Rising US-China tensions are likely to feature at the foreign ministers' meeting while Kwatra said he also expected a clear message on terrorism. The role of crypto currencies will be a part of the message, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke is seen during shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine February February 27, 2023.
    Drone crashes in failed attack southeast of Moscow
    If Ukraine is behind the Kolomna incident, it will be its closest attempted drone strike to the Russian capital
    A man walks by a collapsed building and rubble, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Antakya, Hatay province, Turkey, February 21, 2023. REUTERS
    Around 40,000 Syrians return from Turkey after quake
    Many have gone back to check on relatives following the earthquake that killed more than 44,000 people in Turkey and around 6,000 in Syria
    Soldiers march past a sign of the Taiwan flag on Dongyin island of Matsu archipelago in Taiwan, Aug 15, 2022.
    Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
    A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would also cause significant supply chain disruptions and turmoil in global markets such as the ones brought about by the COVID-19 and Russia's war in Ukraine
    FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian servicemen sit atop a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle on a road outside the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Feb 11, 2023.
    Moscow accuses US of preparing a 'toxic chemicals' provocation in Ukraine
    Russia has denied claims by US sources that it will use chemical weapons against Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher