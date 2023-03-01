Russia-Ukraine conflict to play big role at G20 meet, India says

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will form an important part of discussions at a G20 foreign ministers meeting, but host India is confident that economic challenges created by the war will get equal attention, India's foreign secretary said on Wednesday.

"Yes, given the nature and the developing situation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it will be an important point of discussion," Vinay Kwatra, India's top diplomat, told reporters on Wednesday, as foreign ministers arrived in New Delhi for the meeting.

"Questions relating to food, energy and fertiliser security, the impact that the conflict has on these economic challenges that we face", among others, would also receive "due focus", Kwatra said.