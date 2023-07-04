Police hunt for suspects after blasts at Washington retail outlets

Police in Washington are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of those involved in three explosions within a 15-minute span at retail outlets on Sunday.

No one was killed or injured in the early hour blasts in the Northeast neighbourhood of the US capital but all three places were damaged, police said in a statement. In one of the blasts, someone threw "a Molotov cocktail style object" at a Safeway store before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

The other two explosions took place outside an ATM and in front of a Nike store. All of the establishments were closed at the time.