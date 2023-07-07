Shipping, which transports around 90% of world trade and accounts for nearly 3% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions, has faced calls from environmentalists and investors to deliver more concrete action, including a carbon levy.

But despite various proposals for a global shipping levy, including ones from European Union countries and separately Pacific nations, the strategy's text only pointed to measures including "an economic element, on the basis of a maritime GHG emissions pricing mechanism", whose details would be worked on over the next year.

Countries also agreed to "indicative checkpoints" to reduce the total annual GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 20%, striving for 30% by 2030, compared with 2008, and to reduce the total annual GHG emissions by at least 70%, striving for 80% by 2040, compared with 2008.

Ralph Regenvanu, climate minister for the low lying South Pacific nation of Vanuatu, said the outcome was "far from perfect" but gave the world "a shot at 1.5C".

He said a GHG levy was the only way to keep emissions below that limit, which scientists say is needed to prevent the most devastating consequences of global warming.

The 2015 Paris agreement, which sought to strengthen the global response to climate change, reaffirmed the goal of limiting global temperature increase to well below 2 degrees Celsius, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees.

The IMO delegation to the world's biggest polluter China, said the adoption of the strategy was a milestone.