Super skills on show for Guinness World Records Day

Feats ranging from the most alternating single-arm handstands in one minute to solving the most rotating puzzle cubes while skateboarding are being celebrated in this year's Guinness World Records Day.

With the theme of "Super Skills", the 19th annual event has prompted people across continents to set new milestones for what is humanly possible.

While skateboarding around a skateboard park, British student and speedcubing champion George Scholey solved 500 rotating puzzle cubes handed to him by helpers. In Japan, Junji Nakasone rolled three basketballs from one outstretched arm to the other across his chest 56 times.

"Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative so it's a chance for everyone around the world to have a go at getting their name in the famous Guinness World Records book," said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.