WikiLeaks' Assange in last-ditch battle to stop US extradition

'HE WILL DIE'

If Assange wins permission in the latest case, a full appeal hearing will be held to again consider his challenge. If he loses, his only remaining option would be at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) where he has an appeal already lodged pending the London ruling.

Speaking last week, Stella Assange said they would apply to the ECHR for an emergency injunction if necessary. She said her husband would not survive if he was extradited.

"His health is in decline, physically and mentally," she said. "His life is at risk every single day he stays in prison – and if he is extradited he will die."

Assange's brother Gabriel Shipton compared the WikiLeaks founder with Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition activist who died in prison on Friday while serving a three-decade sentence.

"I know exactly what it feels like to have a loved one unjustly incarcerated with no hope," he told the BBC. "To have them pass away, that's what we live in fear of: that Julian will be lost to us, lost to the US prison system or even die in jail in the UK."

WikiLeaks first came to prominence in 2010 when it published a US military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

It then released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables that laid bare often highly critical US appraisals of world leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to members of the Saudi royal family.