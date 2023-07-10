Yellen's China trip yields long meetings, 'cordial' tone, but no consensus

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went to Beijing with no expectations that meetings with China's new top economic officials would immediately ease tensions between the world's two largest economies.

There was no breakthrough. And it's far from clear whether the 10 hours of meetings, covering issues ranging from US technology export controls to China's new "anti-espionage" law and other punitive actions against US firms, will do anything to change the relationship's trajectory.

But Yellen met her objective of opening communications with her new Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, and explaining US intentions on a broad range of policies.

"The accomplishment of the meeting was the meeting itself, not specific issues," said Scott Kennedy, a China economics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "We're starting from a point in which the two sides have barely spoken to each other in three and a half years and the level of mistrust and cynicism has been layered on so thick."

But he said it was significant that Yellen, He and other Chinese officials could hold civil, substantive discussions about policy differences after years of acrimony over the COVID-19 pandemic, tariffs, national security, trade restrictions and increasing difficulties for US firms in China.