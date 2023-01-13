Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to the European Union

The bloc has also set a separate safety limit on food contaminant 3-MCPD esters for palm oil compared to soft oils derived from crops such as soybean, canola and sunflower.

WHAT HAS MALAYSIA DONE ABOUT EU RESTRICTIONS?

Indonesia and Malaysia, which account for 85% of the world's palm oil exports, have filed separate World Trade Organisation suits against the EU over the renewable-energy directive.

The palm oil producers say they have taken steps to meet EU requirements, including stepping up their national sustainable palm oil certification standards and improving environmental protection and food safety standards, but that the bloc keeps imposing new restrictions.

EU officials say their regulations do not target any one country and are aimed at ensuring that commodity production does not further drive deforestation and forest degradation.

HOW IS THE MARKET REACTING?

Bursa Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil futures FCPOc3 have yet to react to Malaysia's proposal, although some traders said they see it as a bearish signal.

Some in the palm industry view the proposed ban as a knee-jerk reaction that will hurt the sector, and others laud Malaysia for putting its foot down.

Malaysia said it will discuss with Indonesia the possible ban and other strategies to tackle the EU measures, as both have agreed to increase cooperation to fight “discrimination” against the commodity.