    বাংলা

    US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's defence ministry, two banks

    The sanctions hit the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB)

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 03:00 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 03:00 PM

    The United States on Wednesday levelled sanctions against Myanmar's Ministry of Defence and two banks used by the Southeast Asian country's military to purchase arms and other goods in foreign currencies, according to the Treasury Department's website.

    The sanctions hit the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB), which receive and transmit foreign currencies for Myanmar's government, including state-owned enterprises that raise much of the junta's revenues.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai gestures during a news conference on the US State Department's annual human trafficking report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
    Why are Thailand-Myanmar talks causing a regional stir?
    Myanmar is mired in violence and instability stemming from the military's 2021 coup and its lethal suppression of pro-democracy protests
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 1, 2023.
    Thais host Myanmar junta official for talks
    Thailand's foreign minister said Myanmar's crisis was sending refugees across their common border and hit trade hard
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai gestures during a news conference on the US State Department's annual human trafficking report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 1, 2016.
    Key ASEAN members skip Thai-hosted Myanmar talks
    Only Cambodia has so far officially confirmed it intends to attend the planned talks
    Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai attends the 29th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov 19, 2022.
    Thailand seeking to re-engage Myanmar junta with ASEAN meeting
    Frustration has mounted among some members of the 10-country bloc over how to handle Myanmar and its bloody political turmoil

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp