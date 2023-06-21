US imposes sanctions on Myanmar's defence ministry, two banks

Myanmar is mired in violence and instability stemming from the military's 2021 coup and its lethal suppression of pro-democracy protests
The United States on Wednesday levelled sanctions against Myanmar's Ministry of Defence and two banks used by the Southeast Asian country's military to purchase arms and other goods in foreign currencies, according to the Treasury Department's website.
The sanctions hit the Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanmar Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB), which receive and transmit foreign currencies for Myanmar's government, including state-owned enterprises that raise much of the junta's revenues.