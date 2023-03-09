Why has India's power demand surged?

Surging power demand in India poses a challenge for a country where solar power is growing rapidly but generation capacity is stretched when the sun goes down.

In 2022, India's power demand grew about 8% - or at nearly double the pace of the Asia Pacific region - to more than 149.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) from the previous year.

And in the first two months of 2023, demand jumped 10% from a year ago.