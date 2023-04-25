Explosions at Pakistani counter-terrorism ammunition store kill at least 13

Two explosions in a counter-terrorism ammunition depot in northwest Pakistan killed at least 13 people and wounded over 50 on Monday, police said.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said the explosions rocked the counter-terrorism office in northwestern Swat valley, which was previously long controlled by Islamist militants before they were flushed out in a military operation in 2009.

His spokesman said in a statement issued later that ammunition caught fire, "most probably due to an electric short-circuit. No evidence of an attack from outside has been established so far."

Pakistani police and military have got a significant presence of their counter-terrorism staff in the valley, which has been prone to the insurgency.