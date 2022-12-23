Sri Lankan protest site gets Christmas carnival makeover

Sri Lanka's military is holding a Christmas carnival at the seafront site of an anti-government protest that forced the country's previous president to flee and quit office earlier this year.

Thousands marched in Sri Lanka's largest city and set up a tented protest camp in April amid anger at the government's handling of a severe economic crisis. Protesters named the site "Gota Go Gama", a dig at former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was forced to resign in July.

This week Sri Lanka's powerful military converted the site adjacent to the presidential office into a Christmas-themed carnival ground with a large artificial Christmas tree, a bus featuring carol singers and dog shows.