Pakistan security forces kill 11 militants to foil 'major terrorist activity'

The operation “foiled a major terrorist activity”, while security forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition, the ISPR said.



It added that the militants had remained “actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in the district”.



On Wednesday, Pakistan’s interior minister said the government would take preventive action to foil terror plots and apprehend all those associated with militancy after the TTP announced a campaign against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party, according to media reports in Pakistan.

