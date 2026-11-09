November 09, 2026

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11 fishermen ‘kidnapped’ in Sundarbans Satkhira Range

The Coast Guard says 60 people have been rescued after being taken hostage this year in the Sundarbans

11 fishermen ‘kidnapped’ in Sundarbans Satkhira Range

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 01:24 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 01:24 PM

Eleven fishermen have reportedly been kidnapped while fishing in the Satkhira range of the Sundarbans.

Their families claim they were kidnapped at various times between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

The Forest Department and coastguard have launched an operation inside the Sundarbans to rescue the missing fishermen after their families reported the matter.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Satkhira Range Shahinur Islam said fishermen had reported that some of them had been abducted in the forest. The Forest Department's patrol team is conducting operations in the Sundarbans and other nearby areas, he said.

"It is difficult for the Forest Department to suppress the activities of forest bandits and conduct operations across this vast forest area by itself."

Relatives alleged there were three fishermen in each fishing boat. From there, one fisherman was abducted from each boat. The kidnappers have demanded Tk 100,000 in ransom for the release of each hostage.

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