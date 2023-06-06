    বাংলা

    Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack

    Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured in the incident

    Reuters
    Published : 6 June 2023, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 6 June 2023, 06:36 AM

    The deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday, the provincial spokesperson said.

    "Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said the head of the provincial information office, Mahzudeen Ahmadi.

    It was not clear who was behind the attack, which was the first known major blast in Afghanistan in several weeks.

    The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which has had claimed several major attacks in urban centres, including Kabul.

