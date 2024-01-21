    বাংলা

    Russian charter flight with 6 people disappears over Afghanistan; crash reported

    Police in northern Afghanistan said they received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM

    Russian aviation authorities said on Sunday a Russian-registered plane with six people thought to be on board disappeared from radar screens over Afghanistan the previous night, after local Afghan police said they had received reports of a crash.

    Russian aviation authorities said in a statement the plane was a charter ambulance flight traveling from India, via Uzbekistan to Moscow on a French-made Dassault Aviation Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978.

    Police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesperson said on Sunday.

    Zabihullah Amiri, a spokesperson for Badakhshan's provincial government, told Reuters a team had been sent to the location of the crash, but it was a remote area more than 200 km (124 miles) from the provincial capital Fayzabad and would take the team 12 hours to reach.

    The Afghan provincial police spokesperson said in a statement the crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan's far north.

    He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, cause of the crash or casualties.

    India's civil aviation authority said that the plane was not a scheduled commercial flight or an Indian chartered aircraft and that "more details are awaited."

    Aircraft manufacturer Dassault did not respond immediately to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

    RELATED STORIES
    A US-Bangla Airlines plane lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka amid dense winter fog on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024.
    January 17, 2024
    News in photos: 17 January
    An aerial view shows burnt Japan Airlines' (JAL) Airbus A350 plane after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan January 3, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS Acquire Licensing Rights
    How Japan Airlines crew led passengers to safety from burning plane
    As soon as the Airbus A350 wide-body jet came to a stop, cabin attendants called out to passengers to remain calm as bright-orange flames engulfed large areas of the plane
    Firefighters work on a burning Japan Airlines' A350 airplane at Haneda International Airport, in Tokyo, Japan January 2, 2024.
    Runway safety concerns in focus as Japan probes Tokyo crash
    Experts have cautioned it is too early to pinpoint a cause and stress most accidents are caused by a cocktail of factors
    Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato
    'It was a miracle': How passengers escaped a JAL fireball in Tokyo
    All 379 passengers and crew escaped the aircraft which erupted into a fireball after colliding with a smaller plane shortly after landing

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024