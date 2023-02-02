Cracks begin to show in India's Himalayan building spree

"WE LIVE IN RISK"

Piyoosh Rautela, an executive director with Uttarakhand's disaster management authority, said poorly planned residential construction was responsible for subsidence in towns where populations are growing fast to accommodate the influx of pilgrims in previously inaccessible areas.

Maroda, however, had barely grown or changed in decades until the railway engineers approached the cluster of houses in 2021, and started slicing through rock with heavy machinery to prepare for tunneling, nine residents said.

Eight of the families neighbouring Butola have now left the village, their homes riven with cracks, villagers said.

"The whole night the work goes on below on the railway line and the cement from the house keeps falling down. We live in a lot of risk," said village resident Munni Devi.

When visited on Jan 17, a railway employee measuring the depth of subsidence on the outskirts of the hamlet said the land appeared not to have sunk further in recent weeks.

A notice posted in November at the village authority's office states that RVNL was purchasing an additional 1,387 hectares of land from villagers because of subsidence, at a cost of almost 300 million Indian rupees ($3.6 million).

The costs were worthwhile, the notice signed by the district's highest-ranking official said, because "with the development of the rail line it will become easier to reach the border areas, and from the perspective of tourism it will also make the Char Dham pilgrimage more comfortable."

Butola said RVNL officials had told him verbally his home would be included in the purchase, but he had yet to receive written notification or payment.

More than 80 km (50 miles) of tunnels have been completed, the federal railway ministry said on Jan 7. Work is ongoing and scheduled to be completed next year.

JOSHIMATH

The situation in Uttarakhand garnered national attention in January after cracks developed in more than 800 homes in the town of Joshimath, further into the mountains from Maroda and 100 km (62 miles) from the border with China.

Some houses crumbled completely, forcing hundreds of occupants to evacuate. Officials halted road construction work near the town, fearful of a bigger collapse.

For some residents, blame for the subsidence lies with a large hydropower project being built by state utility NTPC a few kilometres away from Joshimath.

Officials and experts mostly disagree with this assessment, but like other construction projects in the area the hydro power project has run into difficulties with the glacial Himalayan geography. A tunnel borer is trapped underground and NTPC has been trying to free it for more than a decade, the company said in a written response.

Work was halted, including controlled explosions at a distance of about 10 km from the town, once the scale of the damage in Joshimath became clear, NTPC said. The company said its work had nothing to do with the subsidence, however, as the tunnel work under the town was finished over a decade ago, and used the less disruptive boring machine, instead of explosives.

The land subsidence brought back memories of devastating flooding in the region ten years ago believed to have killed thousands of pilgrims and partly blamed on haphazard construction.