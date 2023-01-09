UN chief calls for 'massive investments' for Pakistan recovery

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for massive support to help Pakistan with a $16 billion rebuilding effort following devastating floods, saying the country had been the victim of climate chaos and the global financial system.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions are gathering for a meeting in Geneva as Islamabad seeks support in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.

September's floods, which are still receding, killed at least 1,700 people and displaced around 8 million.