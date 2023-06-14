Will India's new wind-energy push make green jobs fly?

FIRST OFFSHORE WIND FARM

India is banking on wind power expansion to meet close to a third of its 2030 renewables target, with solar accounting for most of the rest.

The government has said it will soon launch a tender for the country's first offshore wind farm in southern Tamil Nadu state, which is expected to start operating in about four years' time.

Offshore projects will boost India's wind supply chain and installation industry, said Dinesh Jagdale, joint secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, noting wind will be mandated for electricity utilities as part of their energy mix.

These measures should infuse life into the sector but may not be able to create jobs quickly or at scale, analysts said.

Globally, solar and wind energy account for 7.8 million jobs, with over half of that employment in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the International Energy Agency.

In India, wind accounted for only a quarter of the more than 110,000 workers in the green energy sector as of 2021, with solar providing the rest, according to data from CEEW.

Further job creation in wind will be hindered by a lack of skills, such as those needed for marine bed surveys and building foundations in the sea for offshore wind plants as well as wider use of technology and AI for onshore facilities, analysts said.

Sumant Sinha, chairman and CEO of renewable energy producer ReNew Power, pointed to a "talent crunch in the industry", flagging the need for companies to invest in skills development and training for their workers.

India is trying to bridge the talent demand-supply gap by the time offshore wind farms - with 4 GW of new capacity planned over each of the next three years - come online, by offering training at state-run wind energy institutions.

Technology, such as drones, is used to identify problems with wind turbines - but people are needed to fix any faults, noted Ajay Devaraj, secretary-general of the Indian Wind Power Association.

DOMESTIC SALES DRAG

In the past five years, the number of turbine manufacturers in India dropped to eight from more than 30 after the government introduced competitive bidding, known as "e-reverse auctions", in an attempt to bring down the cost of wind power production.

The resulting downward pressure on wholesale power tariffs paid by utilities landed several wind projects in financial trouble with knock-on effects for the supply chain.

"Projects were delayed or not commissioned. Orders were placed, but machines were not picked up as windmill installations had stopped. Thousands in the wind energy supply chain lost jobs," said one manufacturer who did not wish to be identified.

Withdrawal of industry-friendly incentives such as tax breaks on the sale of power as well as disruption to the supply chain as factories shut down during COVID-19 lockdowns added to the sector's woes, with manufacturing capacity plummeting by three-quarters between 2016 and 2021.

Several wind turbine manufacturers switched to other businesses, while those who continued focused on export markets - mainly the United States and Europe - where wind energy has grown exponentially in the past few years.

To boost the domestic market, the government this year scrapped the e-reverse auction process and granted extensions to projects delayed by the pandemic, igniting hope that the sector can draw in fresh investment and increase capacity by expanding plants or adding new ones.

For that to happen, India will need a strong and stable policy framework for growth that spurs demand for wind turbines and incentivises manufacturers to restore supply to the domestic market - in turn creating jobs, said Manish Singh, secretary-general of the Indian Wind Energy Association.

Engineer Kishore said the industry needs to build up manufacturing capacity again and make products designed for the Indian market.

With the sector now set to recover and grow faster, workers with wind energy expertise are in demand, he noted.

"I motivate young people to join the sector, but I explain to them its fickle nature - and that the way to stay to afloat is to constantly upgrade your skills," he said.