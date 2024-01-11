Pakistan seizes poisonous solvent used in cough syrup

Pakistan has seized a batch of contaminated propylene glycol solvent that was labelled as manufactured by Dow Chemical, Thailand, the nation's drug regulatory authority said on Thursday.

Dow Chemical, Thailand did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The move comes as authorities have identified toxic propylene glycol used in cough syrups as a possible reason for the deaths of more than 300 children in Indonesia, Gambia and Uzbekistan since 2022. The World Health Organisation has linked the deaths outside Indonesia to cough syrups made in India.