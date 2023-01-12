    বাংলা

    China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries

    A suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 08:39 AM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 08:39 AM

    China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.

    According to Reuters, a suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.

    "As far as we know there are not many killed or injured in this terrorist attack," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked a question about the blast that reportedly was targeting a Chinese delegation.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attend a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023.
    Pakistan PM to seek fresh economic package from UAE
    Shehbaz Sharif starts his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday
    United Arab Emirates' Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber speaks during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct 31, 2022.
    UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 president
    Jaber will help develop the COP28 agenda and play a central role in intergovernmental negotiations to build consensus, his office says in a statement
    A general view of green zone in Kabul, Afghanistan March 13, 2019.
    5 killed in suicide blast near Afghan ministry
    Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, the militant group's Amaq news agency said in an affiliated Telegram channel
    Portraits of Nobel Peace Prize laureates, including of Henry Kissinger, are seen in the meeting room where the Norwegian Nobel Committee holds its meetings at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche
    Nobel Prize body knew Kissinger's Vietnam deal unlikely to bring peace
    Documents about the prize awarded to Kissinger and Hanoi's chief negotiator Tho were made available on request

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher