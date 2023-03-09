US spy chiefs see China-Russia 'love affair' continuing

China will deepen its cooperation with Russia to try to challenge the United States despite international condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of US intelligence agencies said on Wednesday.

"Despite global backlash over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China will maintain its diplomatic, defence, economic, and technology cooperation with Russia to continue trying to challenge the United States, even as it will limit public support," they said in a threat assessment released as the Senate Intelligence Committee held its annual hearing on worldwide threats to US security.

The report largely focused on threats from China and Russia, assessing that China will continue to intimidate rivals in the South China Sea and that it will build on actions from 2022, which could include more Taiwan Strait crossings or missile overflights of Taiwan.

"Perhaps needless to say, the People's Republic of China, which is increasingly challenging the United States, economically, technologically, politically and militarily, around the world remains our unparalleled priority," said Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, the main intelligence adviser to President Joe Biden.

To fulfill Chinese leader Xi Jinping's vision of making China a major power, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) "is increasingly convinced that it can only do so at the expense of US power and influence," Haines said.