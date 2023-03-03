World food prices fall for 11th month running in February

The United Nations food agency's world price index fell in February for an 11th consecutive month, and is now down 19% from a record high hit last March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 129.8 points last month against 130.6 for January, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since September 2021.

The monthly update said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for vegetable oils and dairy products, which more than offset a steep rise in sugar prices.

The FAO cereal price index fell by a marginal 0.1% month-on-month in February, with a marginal rise in wheat prices more than offset by lower rice prices.

Vegetable oils fell by 3.2% and dairy by 2.7%, while sugar rose by 6.9% to a six-year high due largely to a downward revision to production in India.