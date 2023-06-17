Most of the survivors, 71 people, were transferred on Friday by bus to the migrant camp of Malakasa, a gated facility with barbed wire fencing 40 km (25 miles) outside Athens. They were expected to apply for asylum.

Adil Hussain was searching for his brother, who had lived for 12-14 years in Greece undocumented and had returned to Pakistan. After two years of living in poverty there, he decided to make the journey to Italy.

"A friend of my brother’s is here. I want to ask where my brother is. I spoke to him last Friday, he said we’re leaving Libya tonight," said Hussain who lives in Greece.

Anwar Bakri, Secretary General of the Syrian Association of Greece, was also standing outside the camp. He said he had received "hundreds of calls" from people in Germany, in Turkey and other countries, who feared their Syrian relatives were on the sunken boat.

"It's a tragedy," he said. "I have numerous photos, at least 15 photos until now, of missing people, young children, 16-year-olds, 20-year-olds, 25-year-olds, whose parents are looking for them," Bakri said.

"From what I was told, there are no women. All the women died, they sank, they drowned with their children in their arms."