Indonesia court jails policeman over deadly football stampede, 2 acquitted

An Indonesian court on Thursday jailed a policeman but cleared two other officers of negligence over crowd control measures deployed at a local football match that led to one of the world's deadliest stadium stampedes.

The October 2022 derby in Malang, East Java, between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended in chaos with 135 spectators killed, many crushed as they fled for exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd.

Last week, two Arema match officials were also jailed for negligence, in the first verdicts over the stampede.