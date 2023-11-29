India to probe US concerns linking it to foiled murder plot

India will formally investigate security concerns aired by the United States in a warning to New Delhi about its links to a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The issue comes at a delicate time for both India and the Biden administration as they try to build closer ties in the face of an ascendant China perceived as a threat for both democracies.

Just a week before the foreign ministry's statement, the White House confirmed that it had warned New Delhi about its involvement in a thwarted plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well," the ministry said, vowing to "take necessary follow-up action" on the findings of the panel set up on Nov 18.

The Financial Times newspaper on Nov 22 first reported the thwarted plot against Pannun in the United States.

The White House said it was treating the issue with "utmost seriousness" and had raised it with India at the "senior most levels".