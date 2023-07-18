Childhood vaccination rates begin to recover post-pandemic - but not everywhere, UN says

The numbers are estimated from 183 countries, using data based on the take-up of the three-dose diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (whooping cough) jab, and include children who got no vaccines at all as well as those who missed any of the doses necessary for protection.

Globally, coverage rates were at 86% pre-pandemic, and 84% in 2022.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the numbers were "encouraging", but there were concerns the most vulnerable were being left behind.

"When countries and regions lag, children pay the price," he said.

Of the 73 countries that saw substantial declines in routine coverage during the pandemic, 34 – including countries such as Angola to Syria - have seen no improvement since or even got worse. Fifteen have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and 24 were on the route to recovery, the WHO and UNICEF said.

The agencies also warned that measles vaccinations have not recovered as quickly, with 21.9 million children globally missing their first dose in 2022 – 2.7 million more than in 2019 – and 13.3 million their second. In low-income countries, coverage rates for measles actually continued to decline last year, to 66% compared with 67% in 2021, said Kate O'Brien, WHO head of immunization. Measles outbreaks are already on the rise.