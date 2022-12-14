Convicted Bali bomb maker apologises to victims' families

An Indonesian bomb maker convicted for his role in the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub attacks has apologised to the victims' families, after his release from prison was met with outrage in Australia.

Umar Patek, a member of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah group, was jailed for 20 years in 2012 after he was found guilty of making bombs that ripped through two Bali nightclubs, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians. He was released on parole last week.

"I apologise to the victims and their families, both at home and abroad, whatever their country, whatever their ethnicity, whatever their religion," Patek said in an interview on Tuesday at a deradicalisation centre in East Java province.