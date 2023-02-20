What are the bird flu risks to people and animals?

Countries ranging from the United States and Britain to France and Japan have suffered record losses of poultry in outbreaks of avian flu in the past year.

The disease, which experts said is being spread by migratory birds, reached South American nations such as Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia for the first time.

SHOULD HUMANS WORRY ABOUT INFECTIONS?

The risk to humans is low, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization. As a precaution, people are advised not to touch dead or sick wild animals.