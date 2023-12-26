    বাংলা

    Plane held in France over human trafficking concerns lands in India

    The plane left Dubai and landed at the Châlons-Vatry Airport for refuelling, where it and hundreds of passengers were held for days

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 06:14 AM

    A plane carrying hundreds of Indian nationals who were held for days at an airport in France over human trafficking concerns has landed in India, reports the BBC.

    During a refuelling stop, the chartered Airbus A340, which had been flying from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua, aroused suspicion.

    With 276 passengers on board, the plane departed for India. But 25 people, including two minors, remained in France after requesting refuge.

    Two suspected traffickers also remain in France for further investigation. However, the two were set free by the courts.

    The Legend Airlines flight landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday local time.

    Parisian prosecutors say the plane had initially been prevented from leaving Châlons-Vatry Airport after authorities received an anonymous tip-off that some passengers might be "victims of human trafficking".

    Indian citizens working in the UAE are thought to make up the majority of those on board. A third of the passengers are reported to be from India's affluent western state of Gujarat.

    The individuals on board may have been visiting Nicaragua before attempting to reach the US or Canada, according to reports from French authorities.

    It was not clear whether authorities had definitively determined that no crime had been committed before allowing the plane to leave.

    Furthermore, it is unclear why the aircraft chose to travel to Mumbai rather than Nicaragua again.

    RELATED STORIES
    Commuters move past a bus stop with Paytm advertisements in Mumbai, India, November 10, 2021.
    India's Paytm confirms it will axe jobs
    Paytm is overhauling its operations in an attempt to achieve its first net profit since listing in November 2021
    French airport provides makeshift base for Indians on grounded flight
    French airport provides makeshift base for Indians
    AFP reported the passengers on the grounded plane, which was bound for Nicaragua, included 13 unaccompanied minors
    People are seen at the premises of a temple, next to the cutouts of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu Lord Ram in Ayodhya, India, November 22, 2023.
    Temple promised by BJP transforms India's Ayodhya but Muslims, some locals feel neglected
    Ayodhya made international headlines in 1992 when a Hindu mob razed Babri mosque - where the temple will stand - saying it had been built on the site of an earlier Hindu temple
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Afghanistan - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India – Nov 7, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
    Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals
    The 37-year-old cited the example of players such as Brad Hogg and Chris Gayle who continued playing limited overs cricket into their 40s

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury