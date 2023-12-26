Plane held in France over human trafficking concerns lands in India

A plane carrying hundreds of Indian nationals who were held for days at an airport in France over human trafficking concerns has landed in India, reports the BBC.

During a refuelling stop, the chartered Airbus A340, which had been flying from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua, aroused suspicion.

With 276 passengers on board, the plane departed for India. But 25 people, including two minors, remained in France after requesting refuge.

Two suspected traffickers also remain in France for further investigation. However, the two were set free by the courts.

The Legend Airlines flight landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday local time.