Plane held in France over human trafficking concerns lands in India

A plane carrying hundreds of Indian nationals who were held for days at an airport in France over human trafficking concerns has landed in India, reports the BBC.
During a refuelling stop, the chartered Airbus A340, which had been flying from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua, aroused suspicion.
With 276 passengers on board, the plane departed for India. But 25 people, including two minors, remained in France after requesting refuge.
Two suspected traffickers also remain in France for further investigation. However, the two were set free by the courts.
The Legend Airlines flight landed in Mumbai early on Tuesday local time.
Parisian prosecutors say the plane had initially been prevented from leaving Châlons-Vatry Airport after authorities received an anonymous tip-off that some passengers might be "victims of human trafficking".
Indian citizens working in the UAE are thought to make up the majority of those on board. A third of the passengers are reported to be from India's affluent western state of Gujarat.
The individuals on board may have been visiting Nicaragua before attempting to reach the US or Canada, according to reports from French authorities.
It was not clear whether authorities had definitively determined that no crime had been committed before allowing the plane to leave.
Furthermore, it is unclear why the aircraft chose to travel to Mumbai rather than Nicaragua again.