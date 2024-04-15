Several people injured in a stabbing in Sydney church, police say

A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in a suburb of Sydney on Monday, police said.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police spokesperson told Reuters, following the attack in Wakeley, about 30 km (18 miles) west of the central business district.

It was the second reported mass stabbing in just three days in Sydney, after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in the Bondi area.