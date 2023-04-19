    বাংলা

    Germany to spend 26.6bn euros on refugees in 2023

    The government will not leave the states and municipalities to cope with situations on their own

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2023, 02:17 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 02:17 PM

    Germany is planning to spend 26.6 billion euros ($29.09 billion) on refugees this year, about 3 billion euros less than the year before, the Finance Ministry confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

    "The German government will spend a total of 26.6 billion euros on refugees and will not leave the states and municipalities to cope with this extraordinary situation on their own," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

    "This is despite the fact that, according to our constitution, the reception, accommodation and care of refugees are the responsibility of the federal states, also in financial terms," the spokesperson added.

