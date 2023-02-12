After quake, Syrian schools silent as teachers, students perish

An eerie silence lay over the courtyard of Ramadan al-Suleiman's nursery in northern Syria on Sunday as he picked his way through smashed cinderblocks, twisted metal and broken plastic swings.

The modest nursery in the town of Jandaris - about 70 km (44 miles) from the city of Aleppo - once hosted 100 toddlers, whose dusty pictures now lay strewn among the debris caused by Monday's devastating earthquake. Some of those children and teachers would not be coming back, Suleiman said.

"We lost two of the female teachers from the important cadres at the school. We lost seven or eight students that we know of," he told Reuters.