US blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labour concerns

ACP urged the Biden administration to streamline the vetting process for imports.

"After more than four months of solar panels being reviewed under UFLPA, none have been rejected and instead they remain stuck in limbo with no end in sight," it said in a statement.

The UFLPA essentially presumes that all goods from Xinjiang are made with forced labour and requires producers to show sourcing documentation of imported equipment back to the raw material to prove otherwise before imports can be cleared.

CBP would not comment on the length of the detainments or say when they might be released or rejected. "Ultimately, it is contingent upon how quickly an importer is able to submit sufficient documentation," CBP spokesperson Rhonda Lawson said.

Longi, Trina and Jinko source most of their polysilicon from US and European suppliers such as Hemlock Semiconductor, a Michigan-based joint venture between Corning Inc and Shin-Etsu Handotai Co Ltd, and Germany's Wacker Chemie, the industry sources said.

A Wacker spokesperson would not comment on the US detainments but said the company sources quartzite from suppliers in Norway, Spain and France.

"Our procurement strategy gives us every reason to be confident that the products used in our supply chain are made in a manner that respects human rights," spokesperson Christof Bachmair said.

Hemlock said in a statement that it sources all metallurgical-grade silicon from suppliers using quartz mined in North and South America.

CBP has previously said that it had detained about 1,700 shipments worth $516.3 million under UFLPA through September but has never before detailed how many of those shipments contained solar equipment.

The EU has also proposed a ban on products from Xinjiang but has not implemented one.