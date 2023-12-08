Bakery 'prison' uncovered in Ancient Rome's Pompeii

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have discovered a "bakery-prison" where slaves and donkeys were locked up to grind the grain needed to make bread, the archaeological site said on Friday.

A cramped room with no view of the outside world and small windows high in the wall with iron bars was uncovered during the excavations, which are part of a larger project to secure the slopes around the unexplored areas of the city.

Indentations in the floor coordinated the movement of the animals who were forced to walk around blindfolded for hours, the archaeological park statement said.

"It is a space in which we have to imagine the presence of people of servile status ... it is the most shocking side of ancient slavery" and its "brute violence", said Pompeii's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.