    বাংলা

    Mother and baby reunited in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

    The three-and-a-half-month old miracle baby called Vetin was pulled out of the rubble of a building in the province of Hatay

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2023, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 02:43 PM

    A mother has been reunited with her baby in southern Turkey after a DNA test confirmed it was her daughter, almost two months after a devastating earthquake ripped through the region, the country's family ministry said.

    The three-and-a-half-month old "miracle baby", called Vetin, was pulled out of the rubble of a building in the province of Hatay more than five days after the Feb 6 quake with no health problems, a ministry statement said.

    The minister handed her over to her mother Yasemin Begdas at a hospital in the city of Adana 54 days after the disaster.

    "Reuniting a mother and her child is one of the most precious tasks in the world," Minister of Family and Social Services Derya Yanik was quoted as saying.

    After initially being cared for at a hospital in Adana, the baby had been taken by the presidential plane to be cared for by authorities in Ankara.

    A DNA test revealed that Yasemin was her mother and the baby was flown back to Adana, where the reunion took place at the hospital treating her.

    More than 56,000 people were killed by the Feb. 6 earthquake and subsequent tremors, with 50,000 of those in Turkey and the remainder in Syria.

    The baby's father and two brothers died in the quake, the ministry statement said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh exports fall 2.49% in March amid economic headwinds
    Exports fall 2.49% in March
    Overall exports rose 8.07 percent year-on-year to $41.72 billion in the first nine months of FY23
    The demand for refreshing fruit rises during the warm month of Ramadan. Traders sell a wide variety of fruit on roadside stalls in Dhaka’s Jatrabari. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
    25 March, 2023
    News in photos: 25 March
    Cyclone forecast in April with heavy rains in northeast Bangladesh
    Cyclone forecast in April
    Flash floods and heatwaves are on the cards this month
    Washing away sins
    Washing away sins
    Hindu devotees take a holy bath on the eighth day of light fortnight in Chaitra, the second Bengali month of spring. They believe the sacred bath in the Brahmaputra River washes away their sins. Thous ...

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain