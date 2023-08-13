Militants attack Pakistani military convoy escorting Chinese nationals

Militants attacked a Pakistani military convoy near the strategic southwestern port of Gwadar on Sunday as it was escorting a delegation of Chinese nationals to a construction project, the military and a security source said.

China has invested heavily under its Belt and Road Initiative in the mineral-rich province of Balochistan, including developing the deepwater port of Gwadar, despite a decades-long separatist insurgency in the area.

"Terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity," the military's public relations wing said in a statement, adding that two militants were killed and no harm was caused to any military personnel or civilians.