Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank

Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the US president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday.

Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Centre for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported earlier, adding that US Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the US attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents which were handed over to the National Archives.

The classified material was identified by personal attorneys for Biden on Nov 2, days before the midterm elections, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement on Monday.

The Penn Biden Centre is named for Biden, who periodically used the office space from mid-2017 until the start of his 2020 presidential campaign. The White House Counsel's Office notified the National Archives on the day of the discovery of those documents, Sauber said, adding the National Archives took possession of the material on the following morning.

Sauber also said the documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the National Archives.

The documents were discovered when Biden's personal attorneys "were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC," Sauber said. He added the White House was cooperating with the Justice Department and the National Archives.