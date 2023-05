Japan PM Kishida says his son to quit as aide after 'inappropriate' behaviour

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's son will resign as his aide, the premier said on Monday, after photos of the son and other relatives apparently pretending to hold a news conference at the official residence sparked an uproar.

Kishida told reporters that Shotaro Kishida would step down as his secretary from Thursday, saying the change was due to "inappropriate" behaviour at the official residence.

A weekly magazine last week published photos of the younger Kishida and relatives apparently pretending to hold a news conference at the podium where the prime minister usually stands.