China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that "coordination and cooperation" will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China's biggest neighbours.

Qin met in India on Thursday with other foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a bloc of nations spanning most of Eurasia, with Beijing seeking to preserve stable relations with countries in the region as ties with the West, particularly Washington, remain tense.

The United States has long urged China to help resolve the war in Ukraine even though Beijing has refused to denounce Russia's military moves as an invasion. In a landmark move last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke directly with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine.