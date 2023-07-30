Le Maire says France wants better China access, not decoupling

France wants better access to the Chinese market and a more "balanced" trade relationship, not a "decoupling" from the world's second-biggest economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday after meeting top Chinese officials.

"We don't want to face some legislative hurdles or some other barriers to get access to the Chinese markets," Le Maire told a press conference in Beijing a day after what he called "constructive" trade talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng.

"This of course was at the core of our discussions," he said. "We want to get a better access and a more balanced access to the Chinese market."

At Saturday's meeting, He said China hoped France could "stabilise the tone" of EU-China relations, while Beijing was willing to deepen cooperation with Paris in some areas.

European officials have repeatedly said they wanted not to decouple from China but to "de-risk" in the face of what the Group of Seven calls China's "economic coercion".