    বাংলা

    Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkey

    The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway in Sakarya province, local media reports

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM

    Eleven people were killed and more than 50 injured in a road accident in northwestern Turkey on Thursday, local media reported.

    The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighbourhood of Sakarya province, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.

    The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Anadolu said. Private news channel NTV said the area was covered with heavy fog and visibility was low.

    The governor of Sakarya province told local media that 57 people were injured and taken to hospital.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP distributes leaflets to press for election boycott under non-cooperation movement
    BNP distributes leaflets to press for election boycott
    Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and party activists handed out leaflets to garner support for the BNP's non-cooperation movement ahead of the polls
    Flag map of the People's republic of China.
    China coal mine accident kills 12
    Thirteen people were also injured in Wednesday's accident at the Kunyuan coal mine in the city of Jixi
    Premier League - Luton Town v Manchester City - Kenilworth Road, Luton, Britain - December 10, 2023 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
    City beat Luton to get back on track
    Everton are 17th in the table with 13 points, while Chelsea slipped to 12th
    Representational photo.
    Pakistan blast targeting police kills 5
    The blast occurs close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, an official says

    Opinion

    US faces tough choices amid Red Sea crisis
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India