In conservative Gaza, a woman finds rare job niche by repairing phones

Walaa Hammad has found a niche repairing mobile phones from her home, offering services to other women in the conservative Palestinian enclave of Gaza who fear allowing male technicians access to their photos and social media accounts.

Hammad set up her business with the help of 'Amjaad for Community Creativity and Development', a non-governmental organisation that aims through workshops and other activities to empower unemployed female graduates and help them to find jobs

Economic opportunities in the blockaded Gaza Strip, where half the population is unemployed, are hard to come by, especially for women. But sometimes, being a woman can prove an advantage.