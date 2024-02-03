Turkey completes new homes in area hit by devastating earthquake

Turkey on Saturday handed over keys to newly-completed homes to some of those left homeless after last year's devastating earthquake, one year after the country's deadliest disaster in its modern history.

Powerful quakes on Feb 6, 2023 in southern Turkey killed more than 50,000 people in 11 provinces and left millions homeless.

"Today, we are delivering 7,275 houses in Hatay... We will gradually deliver 40,000 houses throughout the region as soon as their construction is completed," President Tayyip Erdogan said during a ceremony in Hatay, the province worst-hit by the earthquakes.