Turkish court raises stakes in search for a challenger to Erdogan

Six months from an election in which Turkey's opposition has its best shot at unseating President Tayyip Erdogan in 20 years, a jail sentence against one of its brightest hopes has raised the stakes in the struggle to agree a presidential challenger.

The six-party alliance, including the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has laboured for months to unite around joint policies ahead of next year's vote.

Several sources say they disagree on a candidate and have not even begun to openly discuss the issue, handing an advantage to Erdogan as he battles to win back support eroded by inflation, a fall in the lira, and a sharp drop in living standards.

Wednesday's jail sentence and political ban - both of which must be approved by an appeals court - on one of his potential challengers, Istanbul's CHP Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, puts the mayor's immediate political future in question.

But it also raises the profile of the 52-year-old former businessman who thrilled Erdogan's opponents when he won control of Europe's biggest city in 2019, ending 25 years of dominance by Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessors.

Imamoglu's own path has echoes of Erdogan's early political career. The president also served as mayor of Istanbul and was briefly jailed in 1999 before emerging on the national stage.

Since then Erdogan has shifted a traditionally secular society in an Islamist direction, overseen a crackdown on dissent and in recent years adopted unorthodox economic policies that helped push the lira down to one tenth of its value against the dollar a decade ago.

The opposition has vowed to roll back his legacy, including the powerful executive presidency he created.