    বাংলা

    Iran protests: Social media videos show flames at home of late leader Khomeini

    The social media videos show dozens of people cheering as a flash of fire is sparked in a building

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 12:29 PM

    Video clips showing the ancestral home in Iran of the late founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on fire have been widely shared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters.

    Reuters verified the location of two video clips using the distinctive arches and buildings that match file images.

    The semi-official Tasnim news agency, however, denied Khomeini's house was set on fire, saying a small number of people had gathered outside the house.

    The social media videos show dozens of people cheering as a flash of fire is sparked in a building.

    Reuters could not independently verify the dates when the videos were filmed. Activist network 1500Tasvir said the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Khomeini's birth town of Khomeini, south of the capital Tehran.

    Social media posts said the house had been converted into a museum.

    "The report is a lie," said the Tasnim news agency, adding: "the doors of the house of the late founder of the great revolution are open to the public."

    Nationwide protests that have gripped Iran was ignited by the Sept. 16 death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, whom morality police had arrested for allegedly flouting the Islamic dress code.

    Khomeini died in 1989.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: A general view shows damaged structures near the site of an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, November 6, 2022.
    4 Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli 'air aggression'
    Israel has been mounting attacks in Syria for years against what it has described as Iranian and Iran-backed forces that have deployed there
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - 974 Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 17, 2022 General view outside the stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Reuters
    Qatar bans beer sales at World Cup stadiums
    In an abrupt reversal, Qatari officials have decided that only non-alcoholic drinks will be on sale to fans at stadiums
    A view of a scene after a large gas cylinder exploded in a residential area in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya, Iraq, Nov 17, 2022.
    Iraq gas cylinder explosion deaths hit 15
    The blast damaged several houses and destroyed at least five vehicles, police said
    Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman is pictured during his meeting with South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul, South Korea, November 17, 2022.
    Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit: US
    Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, an operation which US intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher